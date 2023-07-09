Illinois offers loans to residents, businesses impacted by March 31 tornado, storms

Residents and businesses in Illinois who were affected by severe weather on March 31 are eligible to apply for low-interest loans to help recover.

There will be a Disaster Loan Outreach Center established in DuPage County to assist storm survivors through the process of applying for Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL).

The center will be located at the Village of Addison, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. It will open at 11 a.m. July 12 and will close on July 26. The hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

The March 31 severe weather produced destructive storms statewide, including tornados, flooding, hail, and straight-line winds. EIDL are not available for any damage sustained during June or July storms or flooding. Illinois small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small aquaculture businesses, and private nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply.

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via U.S. Small Business Administration’s secure website at DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/ela/s and should apply under SBA declaration #17983.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955, or (800) 877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing, or emailing DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.

Loan applications may be downloaded at sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be returned to the Addison center or mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The filing deadline to return economic injury applications is April 3.