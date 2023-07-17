Illinois Supreme Court to rule on SAFE-T Act regarding cash bail elimination

On Tuesday, a major ruling is expected from the Illinois Supreme Court over a controversial law.

It's on the state's SAFE-T Act, specifically eliminating cash bail.

After four long months, we're expecting the state Supreme Court's ruling Tuesday morning on whether lawmakers were within their rights to tell judges how to regulate pre-trial court proceedings – specifically whether they could allow people charged with crimes to await trial free from jail without paying cash bail.

Attorney Karen Conti suggested that after all this time, we may not get a decision on the constitutionality of the SAFE-T Act. She says given how long we've been waiting, it's entirely possible that there are problems with the challenge itself.

"The court could conceivably not rule on the merits of this and instead could rule that the sheriffs and the state's attorneys who were challenging this act don't have standing to bring this lawsuit, meaning they don't have a dog in the fight and the court could say that they're not going to rule on the merits, and they're going to kick this can down the road until a real plaintiff comes in with a real complaint," Conti said.

