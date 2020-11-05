Illinois surpasses 10,000 coronavirus deaths as state reports highest COVID-19 daily caseload

Illinois health officials reported the state’s highest daily coronavirus caseload ever Thursday while the state surpassed 10,000 deaths died to the virus.

The two grim milestones come amid continually climbing coronavirus cases statewide.

Thursday’s daily caseload was 9,935, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The previous high daily count was set on Halloween at 7,899, with the second-highest reported just yesterday: 7,538 new COVID-19 cases.

The health department on Thursday also reported 97 more deaths.

Illinois’ rolling testing positivity rate shot up to 9.1% from from 8.2%.

The state’s totals are now 447,491 coronavirus cases, including 10,030 deaths.