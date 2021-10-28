Illinois' top doctor receives COVID-19 booster in Aurora

Illinois' top doctor received her COVID-19 booster shot Thursday morning.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike visited the community vaccination and testing site in Aurora to receive her shot. The facility is located on Farnsworth Avenue across from the Chicago Premium Outlet Mall.

Aurora's mayor and local health officials joined Ezike to talk about the importance of boosters and vaccinations in general.

"Even though I am here to talk about boosters, I do not want to lose the message that as I am getting my third shot - and people maybe who got their J&J (Johnson & Johnson) will get their booster, their second shot - those of you who have not gotten their first, you are behind and it's time to change that. And you can get that done today," Ezike said.

Illinois residents are urged to visit the CDC's website to check their eligibility for a booster shot.