Illinois' top doctor wants Lollapalooza attendees to get tested for COVID as soon as possible

Get tested. Right away.

That's the message to Lollapalooza attendees from Illinois Department of Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

"I hope that people have taken appropriate steps when they were there. I hope that people will engage in testing in the next couple of days," she said. "We'll be following the numbers carefully."

Dr. Ezike said it's too early to tell whether Lollapalooza, which brought hundreds of thousands of people to downtown Chicago, will lead to a significant increase in coronavirus cases. But she said that any contact with other people, even if it's just a trip to the grocery store, creates a risk.

"When you have a large event, there's even more risk," Dr. Ezike said.

Lollapalooza required all attendees to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test at the gate.