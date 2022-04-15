Illinois' top health official warns of family gatherings this holiday weekend amid COVID-19 uptick

The Illinois Department of Public Health has issued a warning that COVID-19 cases are slowly rising across the state.

Although there is a steady up-tick, hospitalizations and deaths remain stable.

The CDC says the entire state is at "low" community risk except for Champaign, which is now at "medium."

The acting director of the state health department, Dr. Amaal Tokars, attributes that to being in the wake of the University of Illinois' spring break, and the travel associated with it.

With the holiday weekend upon us and many going to family gatherings, Tokars urges people to take precautions if you'll be celebrating with anyone who's high-risk.

"Please be especially considerate to their circumstances as we gather and as we think about the duration of those gatherings; how many people are there? And just do all that we can to protect those that are elder and immunocompromised," she said.

Dr. Tokars also recommends families of high-risk people to consider cracking windows or gathering outside.