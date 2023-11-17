Illinois treasurer announces auction of forgotten valuables

Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs has unveiled an enticing array of items in the upcoming auction of unclaimed Illinois property.

From Michael Jordan comic books and basketball cards to collectible coins and jewelry, the items set to hit the auction block later this month have been untouched, residing in bank safe deposit boxes for a minimum of 10 years.

State law mandates the Treasurer to safeguard such unclaimed property until rightful owners or their heirs are located. If these owners cannot be identified, the items are then auctioned, with the proceeds held indefinitely for the rightful owners.

The auction is scheduled to run from November 27 to December 1, providing a unique opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts to acquire rare and forgotten treasures.

Prospective bidders must register online to participate in the auction.