Illinois trooper hurt in crash on I-290 after driver fails to move over: state police

The Brief An Illinois State Trooper was injured when their squad car was rear-ended by a driver who failed to move over on I-290 in DuPage County on March 20. The driver, Teresa Muro, 44, of Glen Ellyn, was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and cited for operating an uninsured vehicle and violating Scott's Law. Authorities remind drivers to move over when approaching emergency vehicles; violators can face fines between $250 and $10,000 and possible license suspension if the crash results in injury.



An Illinois State Trooper was injured when their squad car was rear-ended by a driver who failed to move over on Interstate 290 in DuPage County, authorities said.

Trooper Hurt in Crash on I-290

What we know:

The crash occurred at 8:18 a.m. on March 20 on the westbound Interstate 290 ramp to westbound Illinois 390 in Itasca.

The trooper was responding to a crash at that location and had parked the squad car on the left shoulder with emergency lights activated.

Illinois trooper hurt in crash on I-290 in DuPage County after driver fails to move over (Illinois State Police )

The trooper was inside the vehicle when it was rear-ended by a Saturn Vue that failed to move over, according to Illinois State Police. The trooper was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the driver of the Saturn, Teresa Muro, 44, of Glen Ellyn, was also taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What's next:

Muro was cited for operating an uninsured vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and a Scott’s Law violation, police said.

So far this year, Illinois State Police have reported four crashes related to Scott’s Law, also known as the Move Over Law.

Authorities are reminding drivers to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle or any vehicle with emergency lights activated.

Violators of the Move Over Law face fines ranging from $250 to $10,000 for a first offense. If the crash results in injury, the driver’s license may be suspended for six months to two years, according to state police.