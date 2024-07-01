Illinois leaders react to Supreme Court ruling on Trump's presidential immunity

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that former Presidents of the United States have immunity from prosecution for "official acts" taken while in office.

Illinois leaders voiced their concerns about presidential accountability after the 6-3 opinion came down Monday morning.

The opinion said that a former president has "some immunity" from criminal prosecution. They are entitled to immunity for any official actions taken in office, but they also noted that unofficial acts have no immunity.

SCOTUS decided it would not fully rule on former President Donald Trump's claim of immunity specifically regarding his election interference case, but would instead send the case back to a lower court for further evaluation.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Illinois released the following statement Monday morning:

"The Supreme Court majority’s decision today granting sweeping immunity for much of the former President’s acts to overturn a free and fair election is unmoored by constitutional principle and historical precedent. The notion that the most powerful person in our country cannot be held accountable for illegal acts in the Oval Office undermines our country’s most basic edict – that no one is above the law.

This decision invites lawlessness and abuse of power by a rogue President. It is a sad day for American justice."

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker shared concerns with the ruling, saying, "No person, not even a president, ought to be above the law."

"SCOTUS today left open that possibility. When Trump tried to overturn the results of an election he lost in 2020, it was not the official act of a president. It was the act of a despotic narcissist attempting to overthrow our democracy to cling to power, and he needs to answer for his actions," Pritzker said in a statement.

