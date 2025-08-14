Illinois woman, 79, critically injured by car in Chicago suburb, sheriff says

The Brief A 79-year-old Ingleside woman was critically injured Wednesday when she was hit by a car. Investigators say the woman may have wandered from home without her caretaker's knowledge. The driver and child passenger were not hurt and are cooperating with the investigation.



An elderly woman is in critical condition after being struck by a car Wednesday afternoon in Ingleside, authorities said.

What we know:

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on Big Hollow Road near Leonard Avenue.

Deputies arrived to find a 79-year-old Ingleside woman seriously injured after she was struck by a Nissan Altima driven by a 41-year-old woman from Wood Dale.

Investigators said the older woman appeared to have been walking in the roadway. Evidence at the scene suggested the driver tried to swerve to avoid her but could not.

The driver and a small child in the back seat were not injured. Officials said the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

According to investigators, the 79-year-old may have memory issues and left home without her caretaker's knowledge.

What's next:

The Lake County Sheriff's Technical Crash Team is continuing to investigate.