Illinois woman charged with felony DUI after crash injures mom, 2 kids: police
PALATINE, Ill. - A suburban woman is facing felony DUI charges after a multi-vehicle crash in Palatine left a mother and her two young children hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.
What we know:
The crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. Friday near East Dundee Road and North Kennedy Drive.
Palatine police said officers arrived to find several damaged vehicles, including a black Lexus and a black Nissan that had collided head-on.
A 23-year-old woman riding in the Nissan, along with her 7-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter, were taken to area hospitals with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
An investigation revealed the driver of the Lexus, Rosalba Ramirez-Fraga, 31, was traveling northbound on North Frontage Road when she rear-ended a gray Toyota. Police said she then continued into the westbound lanes of East Dundee Road while driving eastbound — ultimately crashing head-on into the Nissan.
Officers said Ramirez-Fraga showed signs of impairment and admitted to drinking before the crash. Police also recovered several open containers of alcohol from her vehicle.
Pictured is Rosalba Ramirez-Fraga. (Palatine PD )
Charges Filed :
Ramirez-Fraga was arrested and charged with the following:
- Aggravated DUI (alcohol) – great bodily harm (Class 4 felony)
- Aggravated DUI (alcohol) – no valid insurance (Class 4 felony)
- DUI (alcohol) (Class A misdemeanor)
- No valid driver’s license (Class B misdemeanor)
- Failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident (petty offense)
- Illegal transportation of open alcohol – driver (petty offense)
- Additional petty and business offenses related to the crash
What's next:
She appeared in court Wednesday and was ordered held until her next appearance, scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 8 in Rolling Meadows.