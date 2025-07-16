Illinois woman charged with felony DUI after crash injures mom, 2 kids: police

The Brief A woman and her two young children were seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash Friday night in Palatine. Police say the driver, Rosalba Ramirez-Fraga, was intoxicated, had open alcohol containers in her vehicle, and was driving the wrong way before the head-on collision. Ramirez-Fraga faces multiple charges, including two felony DUI counts, and remains in custody ahead of her Aug. 8 court date.



A suburban woman is facing felony DUI charges after a multi-vehicle crash in Palatine left a mother and her two young children hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

What we know:

The crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. Friday near East Dundee Road and North Kennedy Drive.

Palatine police said officers arrived to find several damaged vehicles, including a black Lexus and a black Nissan that had collided head-on.

A 23-year-old woman riding in the Nissan, along with her 7-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter, were taken to area hospitals with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

An investigation revealed the driver of the Lexus, Rosalba Ramirez-Fraga, 31, was traveling northbound on North Frontage Road when she rear-ended a gray Toyota. Police said she then continued into the westbound lanes of East Dundee Road while driving eastbound — ultimately crashing head-on into the Nissan.

Officers said Ramirez-Fraga showed signs of impairment and admitted to drinking before the crash. Police also recovered several open containers of alcohol from her vehicle.

Pictured is Rosalba Ramirez-Fraga. (Palatine PD )

Charges Filed :

Ramirez-Fraga was arrested and charged with the following:

Aggravated DUI (alcohol) – great bodily harm (Class 4 felony)

Aggravated DUI (alcohol) – no valid insurance (Class 4 felony)

DUI (alcohol) (Class A misdemeanor)

No valid driver’s license (Class B misdemeanor)

Failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident (petty offense)

Illegal transportation of open alcohol – driver (petty offense)

Additional petty and business offenses related to the crash

What's next:

She appeared in court Wednesday and was ordered held until her next appearance, scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 8 in Rolling Meadows.