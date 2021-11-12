Illinois woman writes book based on parents' love letters from World War II
CHICAGO - A suburban Chicago woman made an incredible discovery after her mother passed away.
Four years ago, Kathy Kincanon Nosek opened a bag of love letters written to her mother by her father.
There were 99 love letters in total, written before and during World War II.
Nosek says it took her a month to read every single word.
"The love that my father had for my mother and just how he was able to put that down in a written word, it just touched my heart so much because my dad was a Prisoner of War in Germany," Nosek said. "And I really believe … that the war changed him because he had trouble showing his emotions. At least that's my memory of him growing up."
Nosek has turned her parent's love story into a book titled "My Darling, 99 Love Letters."
Advertisement
It is available now at bookstores and on Amazon.