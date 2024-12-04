Illinois beer lovers can soon enjoy Yuengling’s traditional lager and more starting next year

Yuengling, America's oldest brewery, announced Wednesday that it will launch its beers in Illinois next year.

Fans across the state will soon be able to enjoy the brewery’s flagship beers, including the Yuengling Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Golden Pilsner, Black and Tan and FLIGHT by Yuengling.

"For years we have seen an overwhelming desire for our portfolio from our most loyal fans in Illinois that have been eagerly awaiting the brand’s arrival," said Wendy Yuengling, Chief Administrative Officer and 6th generation family member, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. "We are incredibly proud to announce our expansion into a great beer market such as Illinois in the new year and, as the Oldest Brewery in America, we look forward to upholding our commitment of delivering high quality beer drinking experiences across the entire state."

The Yuengling portfolio will first be available on draft in Illinois at the end of January 2025, with additional distribution and packaging to follow.

Beginning in the coming months, Yuengling beers will be available at restaurants, bars and retail outlets statewide.

Yuengling beer is one of the Pennsylvania brewerys products which is failing to take hold in the Boston market in spite of great promotional activity. Staff Photo by Matt West. (Photo by Matthew West/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

"With the success of our newest expansion into Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma in 2023, we knew there was more work to be done in the Midwest region," said Colin Callahan, General Manager, The Yuengling Company. "We look forward to continuing our work alongside our skilled partners to bring Illinois residents the rich tradition and quality that the Oldest Brewery in America is known for."

For more information, visit www.Yuengling.com.