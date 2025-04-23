Illinois college presidents sign letter decrying ‘unprecedented government overreach’

The Brief Dozens of presidents of colleges and universities signed a letter calling out "unprecedented government overreach" in higher education by the Trump administration. The signatures included those from presidents of about a dozen Illinois colleges and universities. They decried "undue government intrusion in the lives of those who learn, live, and work on our campuses."



A dozen presidents of colleges and universities in Illinois signed a letter along with several other higher education leaders calling out "unprecedented government overreach and political interference" amid the Trump administration’s crackdown on post-secondary institutions.

While the education leaders did not name the Trump administration explicitly, they argued for academic freedom and autonomy over their admissions and education policies.

What we know:

Titled "A Call for Constructive Engagement," the letter was published on Tuesday by the American Association of Colleges and Universities.

"We are open to constructive reform and do not oppose legitimate government oversight. However, we must oppose undue government intrusion in the lives of those who learn, live, and work on our campuses. We will always seek effective and fair financial practices, but we must reject the coercive use of public research funding."

They also wrote:

"Some institutions are designed for all students, and others are dedicated to serving particular groups. Yet, American institutions of higher learning have in common the essential freedom to determine, on academic grounds, whom to admit and what is taught, how, and by whom. Our colleges and universities share a commitment to serve as centers of open inquiry where, in their pursuit of truth, faculty, students, and staff are free to exchange ideas and opinions across a full range of viewpoints without fear of retribution, censorship, or deportation."

The presidents of multiple colleges and universities in the Chicago area and around Illinois were among those who signed the letter.

As of Tuesday evening, the signatories included:

Prairie State College President Michael D. Anthony

Northern Illinois University President Lisa C. Freeman

Eastern Illinois University President Jay D. Gatrell

Elgin Community College President Peggy Heinrich

Northeastern Illinois University President Katrina Bell Jordan

Rockford University President Patricia A. Lynott

Southern Illinois University President Daniel Mahony

Knox College President C. Andrew McGadney

Northwestern University President Michael Schill

Chicago State University President Zaldwaynaka Scott

Illinois State University President Aondover Tarhule

Dominican University President Glena Temple

The backstory:

The letter comes as the Trump administration has been suspending or threatening to take away federal funding to several universities around the country if they did not impose sweeping changes to their admissions and academic policies.

Most recently, Harvard University has pushed back against the Trump administration's efforts to cut off about $2 billion federal funding.

RELATED: Harvard says no to Trump demands: What to know about $2B funding freeze

Several international students and recent graduates have seen their visas suspended by the Trump administration at campuses across the country, including in Illinois.

Many of the students have been accused of having ties to protests against Israel's war in Gaza.

Read the full letter here.