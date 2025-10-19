Border Patrol arrests 11 drivers near Chicago’s O’Hare Airport parking lots

The Brief Nearly a dozen people were arrested by Border Patrol at a parking lot near O'Hare Airport on Saturday, DHS says. Federal officials said the individuals have committed crimes, but were not specific about each person. A local union group said they were working to locate the individuals and provide resources to their families.



Federal immigration agents arrested 11 people during an operation on Saturday at parking lots near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

What we know:

The Department of Homeland Security Assistant Sec. Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement that Border Patrol arrested undocumented immigrants from Colombia, Kyrgyzstan, Mexico, Mongolia, Poland, Russia, Ukraine, and Venezuela.

McLaughlin said the individuals were accused of crimes including domestic battery, DUI, visa overstay, and a final order of removal, although she did not specify who was accused of which alleged crime.

"The fact of the matter is those who are in this country illegally have a choice. They can use the CBP Home app and receive a free flight and a $1,000 check or they can be arrested, detained, and deported," McLaughlin said in the statement.

Also on Saturday Border Patrol Chief Agent Gregory Bovino said in a post on X, "We arrested dozens of illegal alien ride share operators taking jobs from American citizens out there last week. More to come."

Bailey Koch, a spokesperson with the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 1 said the union was aware of multiple drivers being detained at an O’Hare parking lot.

"We are working diligently to locate the drivers who were detained and get them and their families necessary and critical resources," Koch said.

Koch added that Local 1 has been working with the City of Chicago to provide security for the lot to "ensure that the only people who have access to that lot are people with the necessary credentials."

The backstory:

The arrests come as rideshare drivers who frequent Chicago’s airports are fearful of being targeted for arrest.

Last week, Fox 32 reported that rideshare drivers shared pictures and videos of federal agents approaching drivers as they stopped to eat or pray outside their cars.

Uber and Lyft drivers use an airport lot as a waiting station to respond to ride requests from passengers at the airport.

The Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights warned rideshare drivers of the arrests and asked anyone who witnessed an arrest or the families of those arrested to contact them at 855-435-7693.