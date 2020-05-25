Indiana beaches packed with Illinois residents on Memorial Day

The beaches in Indiana were packed Monday and many of the visitors were Illinois residents.

There was sun, sand and a sea of people at Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.

“We’ve been locked up for three months and I think people mentally needed to get out,” said Illinois resident Samm Robertson.

People came from out of state to kick off the unofficial start of summer, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Me and some of my friends came here to get in the sun, get out of quarantine, get out of our houses for a little bit,” said Illinois resident Audrey Guerin.

Though the beach was packed with people, some playing music and others grilling, many said they were doing their best to social distance.

“Every time we’ve gone in the water, everyone kind of keeps their distance,” said Illinois resident Samantha Hicks.

Some intentionally set up their umbrellas as far away from others as possible.

“We still wanna’ remain safe from this virus,” said Indiana resident Kali Nispuruk.

Even into the early evening, the beach was still lined with people. Many that FOX 32 spoke to said they felt safe from the spread of the coronavirus.

“Everybody’s separated, we’re outside so I’m not too worried about it,” said Illinois resident Mady Randles.

“There’s nobody coughing or sneezing or anything like that so I think we’re okay today,” Nispuruk said.

“Overall the vibe is pretty safe,” said Indiana resident Mark VanderPol.

VanderPol said he waited in a long line of cars for at least a half hour before he got into the beach, but it was worth it.

“It’s really nice just to get out,” he said.

While COVID-19 was on many of the beachgoers minds, so was the reason for the holiday.

“I’m thankful for everybody who’s fought for our country,” Randles said.

“I take this day to remember you guys. Thank you for all that you’ve done,” VanderPol said.