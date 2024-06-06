Expand / Collapse search

Investigation underway after Indiana coroner releases 10-year-old boy's cause of death

By Jenna Carroll
Published  June 6, 2024 9:48am CDT
Porter County
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. - The cause of death was released this week for a 10-year-old boy who died in April after police were called to a home in northwest Indiana for a ‘medical emergency.’

According to the St. Joseph County Coroner's Office, Dakota Stevens, of Valparaiso, died from mechanical asphyxia. His death has been ruled a homicide.

On April 25, patrol officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Falcon Way in Liberty Township, near Valparaiso, for a ‘medical emergency.' Upon arrival, officers located the child and emergency medical services transported him to a local hospital for treatment.

Dakota Levi Stevens

Stevens died at the hospital two days later, on April 27.  At the time of his death, Stevens was in foster care. 

No word yet on if any charges have been filed. 