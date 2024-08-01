Portage Lakefront hours shortened amid safety concerns at Indiana Dunes

Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk at Indiana Dunes National Park will operate under reduced hours for the remainder of the summer.

The change comes in response to an increase in overnight vandalism and illegal beach fires, park officials announced. The new hours, which will take effect on August 2, are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The decision to shorten hours aims to protect the park's natural resources and nearby homes in the Town of Ogden Dunes from potential fire hazards. Recent incidents include multiple unauthorized beach fires and the theft of the lifesaving ring from the breakwater, which has been stolen three times this summer, raising safety concerns for swimmers.

The National Park Service is also exploring additional measures, such as electronic monitoring, to identify those responsible for the criminal activities at Portage Lakefront.

Visitors are encouraged to report any suspicious activity to the park’s 24-hour dispatch at 219-727-5847.

Indiana Dunes National Park, located in northwest Indiana, features 15 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline and 15,000 acres of diverse ecosystems. The park welcomes over 3 million visitors each year.

For more information, visitors can visit the park’s website.