Indiana police identify person of interest after 14-year-old girl stabbed in Lowell

A person of interest has been identified after a 14-year-old girl was stabbed at a baseball game in unincorporated Lowell Saturday afternoon.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is searching for 26-year-old Dimas Gabriel Yanez.

The girl was stabbed in the hand while watching her brother's baseball game at the fields by the VFW hall around 3:45 p.m. at 17401 Morse St., according to the Lake County Sheriff.

Yanez was described as being approximately 5'6" and 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Authorities said that Yanez should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached by the public.

Anyone who has seen him or has information about his whereabouts has been asked to call 911. Multiple law enforcement agencies are participating in the search throughout Lake County.