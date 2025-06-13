Indiana man, 72, hit with child pornography charges

A 72-year-old Indiana man is facing 20 felony counts of possession of child pornography following a search of his home, authorities said.

The investigation began when the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip about a specific internet browser that had been used to search for child pornography.

Raymond Marquez Paz Sr., of Merrillville, was identified as the suspect and police say the search activity was traced to his home.

A search of his home in June 2023 turned up multiple devices containing child sexual abuse materials, according to police.

Raymond Paz Sr.

Paz Sr. was charged with the following:

Possession of Child Pornography, Level 5 Felony (5 counts)

Possession of Child Pornography, Level 6 Felony (15 counts)

He was arrested on a warrant and taken to the Lake County Jail on Thursday.