Indiana man arrested for deadly Chicago stabbing last summer, police say
CHICAGO - An Indiana man was arrested for first-degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing last summer on Chicago’s South Side, authorities said.
What we know:
Kortland Bryant, 29, of Portage, Indiana, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, Chicago police said.
Pictured is Kortland Bryant, 29. (Chicago PD )
He was taken into custody June 9 in the 16500 block of South Kedzie Avenue in Markham after being identified as a suspect in the stabbing, according to CPD.
The incident occurred Aug. 8, 2024, in the 8000 block of South Marshfield Avenue. A 59-year-old man died from his injuries, police said.
No further details about the stabbing or Bryant’s arrest have been released.
What's next:
Bryant is scheduled for a detention hearing on June 12.