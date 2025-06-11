Indiana man arrested for deadly Chicago stabbing last summer, police say

The Brief Kortland Bryant, 29, of Portage, Indiana, was arrested June 9 for first-degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing on Chicago’s South Side. The stabbing occurred Aug. 8, 2024, in the 8000 block of South Marshfield Avenue, resulting in the death of a 59-year-old man. Bryant is scheduled for a detention hearing on June 12; no additional details about the case have been released.



An Indiana man was arrested for first-degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing last summer on Chicago’s South Side, authorities said.

What we know:

Kortland Bryant, 29, of Portage, Indiana, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, Chicago police said.

Pictured is Kortland Bryant, 29. (Chicago PD )

He was taken into custody June 9 in the 16500 block of South Kedzie Avenue in Markham after being identified as a suspect in the stabbing, according to CPD.

The incident occurred Aug. 8, 2024, in the 8000 block of South Marshfield Avenue. A 59-year-old man died from his injuries, police said.

No further details about the stabbing or Bryant’s arrest have been released.

What's next:

Bryant is scheduled for a detention hearing on June 12.