Indiana man charged with attempted murder of Chicago police officer

The Brief Carlos Sanchez-Roa is charged with attempted murder after allegedly hitting a Chicago police officer with his vehicle. Police say as Sanchez-Roa fled the scene, he was shot and critically injured by officers. The incident began during a large fight over the weekend on the city's Northwest Side.



A Hammond man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he struck a Chicago cop with his pickup truck before officers opened fire early Saturday on the city’s Northwest Side.

What we know:

Carlos Sanchez-Roa, 28, was arrested and charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of aggravated battery to a peace officer, and one count of aggravated assault to a peace officer.

The charges stem from an incident around 2:10 a.m. when officers responded to reports of a battery in progress and shots fired outside a business in the 3100 block of North Central Avenue.

An employee told police someone had fired a gun during a large fight and directed them to a red pickup truck. Officers approached the truck and ordered the driver to get out, but police say the suspect didn’t comply and instead accelerated, hitting an officer.

Officers fired at the truck as it drove off. The vehicle was later found in the 3200 block of North Menard Avenue, along with Sanchez-Roa, who had been shot. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

Police said a gun was found inside the truck.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not provided an update on the officer’s condition, and it’s still unclear what sparked the initial fight outside the business.

What's next:

Sanchez-Roa was scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Monday.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) is investigating the police shooting.