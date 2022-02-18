Indiana man charged in shooting that wounded 2 on Chicago's South Side

article

A 28-year-old man was charged with attempted murder in connection with a double shooting last year in Chicago's Canaryville neighborhood.

Alex Gott, of Merrillvile, Indiana, was accused of shooting an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman who were in a car on Nov. 23, 2021 in the 4600 block of South Wallace Street, police said.

Gott was arrested Wednesday in the Fuller Park neighborhood.

He was charged with one count of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, according to CPD.

Gott is due in bond court Friday.

