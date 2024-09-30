Indiana family demands change after bodycam video released in man's death

The family of a Northwest Indiana man is demanding justice and changes after viewing body camera footage of the events leading to their loved one's death.

Rhyker Earl’s grandmother called 911 earlier this month after her grandson suffered a second seizure. The family says they reached out for help but instead encountered tragedy.

Body-camera footage released last week showed Earl transitioning from a medical patient to being handcuffed and taken into police custody.

Within the first 30 seconds of the video, a Jasper County sheriff accuses Earl of assaulting an EMT. However, Earl’s family disputes this, explaining that after his seizures, he needed time to regain control of his body. They believe he inadvertently stumbled into the EMT.

The incident unfolded in the early hours of Sept. 9, after Earl's grandmother sought help for his second seizure of the day at their DeMotte home. Earl, who had epilepsy, had previously been visited by police for similar health emergencies.

In the video, Earl is restrained in handcuffs for over 20 minutes, repeatedly pleading for help. At one point, he is seen face down on a pillow before he eventually stops breathing.

"His family believes that this tragedy was caused by a failure of duty, a lack of training and a lack of compassion," said the Earl family attorney, Ben Crump.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office released the footage but stated they are not drawing any conclusions regarding the actions involved, leaving that determination to the independent investigation.

The Indiana State Police is currently investigating Earl’s death.

He leaves behind a six-year-old son and a two-year-old daughter.