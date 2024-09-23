Family demands release of body-cam footage in death of Indiana man during medical emergency

The Brief The family of 26-year-old Rhyker Earl, who died following an encounter with Indiana police during a medical emergency, is calling for the release of body camera footage. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office disputes the family's account, stating that body camera footage shows deputies attempting to prevent Earl from injuring himself and restraining him in a way that did not restrict his breathing. While the sheriff's office claims the footage supports their version of events, the video has not yet been made public, though police have indicated they plan to release it.



Police in Indiana are facing growing calls to release body camera footage related to the death of a northwest Indiana man.

The family of 26-year-old Rhyker Earl, represented by civil rights attorney Ben Crump, said Earl's fatal encounter with officers occurred during a medical emergency.

On Sept. 8, Earl's grandmother called police after he suffered his second seizure of the day. Earl, who had been diagnosed with epilepsy, became confused and agitated when Jasper County deputies and paramedics arrived at his home in DeMotte.

According to the family’s lawyers, as Earl attempted to put on shorts to prepare for a trip to the hospital, he lost his balance and fell into an officer.

The family alleges that the officer responded aggressively, handcuffing Earl and placing him face down, with multiple officers restraining him. Earl was placed on life support and died two days later.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement last week disputing claims made by the family’s attorney.

The sheriff's office said it reviewed body-worn cameras of multiple deputies at the scene that night, which allegedly showed Earl forcefully banging his head on the floor. At that time, deputies reportedly asked the family for a pillow and placed it under Earl's head to prevent him from injuring himself.

The sheriff's office said Earl's head was lying on the pillow and his breathing was not restricted.

The body-worn video also allegedly showed deputies restraining Earl by his legs, arms and shoulders and holding him in a way that would not restrict his breathing.

The sheriff's office said Earl was vocalizing during the entire incident and that he was placed on his side in what is known as the "recovery position."

Additionally, the sheriff's office said video shows multiple family members pleading with Earl to remain calm and trying to tell him that the medical personnel and deputies were there to help him.

While police have yet to release the body camera footage, they have stated they plan to do so.

Earl leaves behind two young children.