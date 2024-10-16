Indiana man fatally shot during shift change at Camaco in Portage

The Brief A 22-year-old man from Burns Harbor was fatally shot during a shift change at Camaco in Portage early Wednesday morning, around 3:30 a.m. Witnesses reported an argument between the victim and the suspect before the shooting occurred. The suspect fled before police arrived, but a person of interest has been identified and is being sought in a neighboring community. Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community and are encouraging anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Tony Dandurand at (219) 764-5705.



An Indiana man was fatally shot during a shift change at a Portage business early Wednesday.

According to police, Portage officers responded to Camaco, located at 6515 Ameriplex Dr., around 3:30 a.m. for reports of shots fired outside the building.

When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man from Burns Harbor in the employee parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses at the scene told police that, during the shift change, there was an argument between the 22-year-old employee and the suspect prior to the shooting.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

A person of interest has been identified, and officers are attempting to locate them in a neighboring community.

No other injuries were reported.

Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Tony Dandurand at (219) 764-5705.