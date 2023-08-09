Indiana man pleads guilty to illegally transferring gun linked to suspect in Chicago cop's murder

An Indiana man has pleaded guilty to illegally transferring a firearm across state lines that was later found in possession of one of the suspects accused in the murder of Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston.

Officer Preston was fatally shot on May 6, 2023, outside her home shortly after her shift ended. She was still in her police uniform when she was gunned down in a robbery.

During the investigation of her murder, investigators recovered a gun from one of the four teenage suspects and learned it had come from Indiana and was illegally sold in Chicago.

Corey Gray was the man accused of bringing the gun across state lines. The feds say someone purchased the gun from a licensed dealer in Valparaiso on April 5, 2021. That person told authorities that they gave it to Gray, who is a relative.

Gray was interviewed by authorities on May 11. He said that, in late 2021, he gave the gun to a man he knew as "Lil’ Pooh" for $1,200. That person died April 9. The gun was then recovered May 7 at the time arrests were made in connection with Officer Preston’s death.

It's important to note the Glock was not the weapon used to kill Officer Preston. The Glock was just found in possession of one of the suspects accused in her death.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Gray pleaded guilty to illegally transferring the weapon and remains in custody. His sentencing date is scheduled for Nov. 20.

The teens accused in Officer Preston's murder had allegedly robbed five people and had stolen a car before they encountered her.

Video from a private surveillance camera shows three teens leaving a car and running toward Preston, prosecutors said. Muzzle flashes can be seen from where the teens were standing and from where Preston was.

Joseph Brooks, 18, allegedly told detectives he shot Preston when he saw her reaching for her gun.

Preston was hit at least twice and also grazed by a bullet. The teenagers grabbed her gun and fled, leaving her lying on the ground, still in uniform, according to prosecutors.

RELATED: Mom of slain Chicago cop speaks out after 4 teens charged

RELATED: Fallen Chicago police officer laid to rest

Charged with her first-degree murder are Brooks; Jakwon Buchanan, 18; Trevell Breeland, 19; and Jaylen Frazier, 16. They have all been ordered held without bond.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.