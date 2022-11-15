Indiana man pleads guilty to importing over 2,600 pounds of catfish into Plainfield lake

An Indiana man pled guilty to importing over 2,600 pounds of catfish into Illinois without a permit.

Michael Sullivan, of Griffith, Indiana, entered a negotiated guilty plea last month to one count of importing live fish without a permit.

According to investigators, Sullivan imported the fish into a lake in Plainfield on three separate occasions in 2021.

The fish were determined to have been purchased in Mississippi and Alabama.

According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), importing fish or other animals without permission poses a risk to the state's native wildlife populations.

Sullivan brought in channel catfish, which are susceptible to viral hemorrhagic septicemia (VHS), which can decimate fish populations.

"While VHS has been found in the Great Lakes, currently we have not detected this disease outside of Lake Michigan in Illinois," said Kevin Irons, assistant chief of fisheries at IDNR.

Sullivan received 24 months court supervision and $227 in fines and court fees.

He was also ordered to perform 30 hours of community service and pay $10,500 in restitution to the IDNR Conservation Police Operations Assistance Fund.