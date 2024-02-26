Indiana man shares mental health journey after surviving 6 days trapped under I-94

An Indiana man who survived being trapped in his truck under the interstate for six days is now hoping his story will help those struggling with mental health issues.

Matt Reum, 27, was driving home on I-94 on a foggy night in December of last year when he swerved to avoid hitting an animal. He ended up on the shoulder of the interstate, bounced off a guardrail, and the truck started rolling down a hill, ending up on the riverbank.

For six days, he was trapped and couldn't move. He tried screaming out for help, but his car horn wouldn't honk, and he couldn't reach his cell phone. He felt hopeless and even tried to take his life three different times.

Help finally arrived in the form of two fishermen who happened upon the accident. Reum lost his leg as a result but has a positive attitude and wants to use his platform to help others struggling with mental health issues.

"What that did to people was prove that they can be more than they initially thought they were, proving to them that they can overcome challenges in their life. Now, not everybody's going to be stuck in their car for six days, but you know, this just proves that you can get through the tough times," Reum said.

Reum plans on writing a book to tell his full story of what he went through both mentally and physically for those six days that he was trapped in his truck, both the highs and the lows. He's also looking forward to undergoing more therapy and getting a prosthetic. He says he's grateful that he's alive and the only thing he lost was his leg. He's also still thankful to the two fishermen that saved his life.