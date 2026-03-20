Indiana police chase leads to safe recovery of missing 13-year-old girl: officials
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - A 13-year-old girl was rescued after she was reportedly missing and endangered inside the car of a 16-year-old who would not stop for police, according to the Lake County Sheriff.
Around 2:05 a.m., Lake County Sheriff's officers attempted to stop a Toyota Camry at Ripley Street and Central Avenue in Lake Station. The car was believed to be the vehicle involved with a missing and endangered 13-year-old girl, police say. Officers surrounded the vehicle, but the driver of the Toyota rammed into a patrol car twice, and eventually went west on Ridge Road to I-65.
Hobart police say they deployed stop sticks at that point, but the driver continued to flee with a flat front tire heading south on I-65.
Lake County officers finally stopped the driver by performing a precision immobilization technique on I-65 near 61st Avenue in Hobart. The 16-year-old from Vernon Hills, Ill., was taken into custody. Charges are still pending, according to police.
The 13-year-old girl was transported back home to her family in Illinois.
A 19-year-old passenger from Zion, Ill., was released at the scene.
No injuries were reported during the incident.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Lake County Sheriff.