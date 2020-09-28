Indoor service to return to Chicago bars; expanded restaurant capacity begins Oct. 1st

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday expanded capacity for restaurants and the reopening of in-door service at bars starting Oct. 1st.

The new measures state bars, breweries and taverns may reopen in-door seating at 25% capacity and can serve customers until 1 a.m.

Restaurants, fitness centers and other establishments will have their maximum indoor capacity increased from 25% to 40%.

Maximum group size for fitness classes has also increased from 10 to 15 people.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,709 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with 13 additional deaths. Overall, there have been 8,614 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

