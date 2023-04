A one-year-old boy was found dead in a home in North Lawndale Friday afternoon.

Police say he was discovered in a residence in the 1300 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 4:15 p.m. with trauma to the body.

He was pronounced dead at Mt. Sinai Hospital.

Area Four detectives are investigating the death as a homicide. No arrests have been made.