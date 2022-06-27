3 dead after Amtrak train traveling to Chicago strikes truck, derails

Injuries were reported after several cars on an Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri.

At about 12:42 p.m. Monday, several cars on the Southwest Chief Train 4, traveling eastbound on BNSF, derailed after striking a truck that was obstructing a public crossing in Mendon, Missouri, officials said.

A total of seven cars derailed.

Credit: Rob Nightengale from Tao, NM

According to early reports, there are injuries and about 243 passengers were onboard at the time of the derailment. There were also 12 employees onboard.

Three people are confirmed dead at this time, and multiple people were injured.

Two of the people who were killed were in the train, and one was in the truck.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

Authorities are assisting customers, and Amtrak resources were deployed to assist in the incident.

Individuals with questions about their friends and family who were traveling aboard this train can call 800-523-9101.

FOX News contributed to this report.

Credit: Rob Nightengale from Tao, NM

This is a developing story, check back for updates.