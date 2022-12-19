Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in Lake County Jail cell

An inmate died after she was found unresponsive in her cell Friday at Lake County Jail.

A correctional officer noticed 24-year-old Khalya Evans with her eyes closed and her chest not rising around 2:30 p.m. while conducting routine rounds in the jail's medical pod, according to officials.

The correctional officer opened the door and found Evans unresponsive and without a pulse, officials said. An ambulance was called and Evans was transported to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy determined Evans suffered from underlying medical conditions but she had no "significant injures."

The final results of the autopsy are pending toxicology and further microbiology testing.