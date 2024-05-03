Inmate found dead in Lake County Jail cell, prompting investigation

An inmate at the Lake County Jail has died after being found unresponsive in his cell, prompting an investigation.

The inmate, identified as 61-year-old Troy Davis, of Chicago, was found just before 7:30 a.m. Friday by a Lake County Sheriff's correctional officer who was conducting rounds.

He was lying on his bed and "appeared to be unresponsive," officials said. The correctional officer also tried calling out to Davis, but received no response.

The officer then went into his cell and tried to wake him up, but found he was unconscious and not breathing.

Medical personnel assisted in the response and performed CPR on the inmate, but their attempts to revive him were unsuccessful, according to officials. He was pronounced deceased shortly after.

Davis was serving 60 days in jail after pleading guilty to driving with a revoked driver's license, according to the sheriff's office.

He did not have a cellmate and "did not appear in distress" during rounds at least 30 minutes before the incident, officials said.

There were no suspicious marks or injuries on Davis's body, but he did have underlying health conditions.

The Lake County Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy on Friday and said there was no evidence of "significant trauma or injuries."

Toxicology and further medical testing results are still pending.