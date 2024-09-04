Inmate transport bus crash in Lake County sends multiple to hospital; all inmates accounted for

The Brief An inmate transport bus was involved in a crash on Route 120 at Hainesville Road in Lake County. All passengers in the van, including 16 inmates, were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Multiple police agencies assisted in the crash response and all inmates are accounted for.



Several people are hospitalized, including 16 inmates, after a transport bus was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Lake County.

The incident happened just before 1:30 p.m., involving a McHenry County Sheriff's Office inmate transport bus and another vehicle on Route 120 at Hainesville Road.

The bus was enroute to the McHenry County Jail from the Lake County Jail when it collided with another vehicle that was heading eastbound and turning left onto Hainesville at the intersection.

There were two McHenry County Correctional Officers, 15 Lake County Jail inmates and one McHenry County Jail inmate inside the bus when the crash happened.

All passengers in the bus, including the inmates, were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the other vehicle was also transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Several police agencies assisted in the crash response and escorted ambulances that were transporting the inmates to area hospitals to ensure none of them escaped, according to deputies. All inmates are accounted for.

The Grayslake Police Department is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.