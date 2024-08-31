Investigation launched after UW-Whitewater student fatally shot off-campus

The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater community is grieving the loss of Kara Welsh, a 21-year-old student from Plainfield who was killed in an off-campus shooting on Friday.

Chancellor Corey King announced the news in a message to students, faculty, and staff, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of Welsh.

Welsh, who was majoring in management, was also an athlete on the Warhawk gymnastics team. In 2023, she earned an individual national title on the vault.

Counseling services have been made available to students through the University Health and Counseling Services, while faculty and staff are encouraged to reach out to Acentra, the Employee Assistance Program.

The UW-Whitewater Police Department is collaborating with the City of Whitewater Police Department in the ongoing investigation of the incident. King assured the university community that the administration is actively involved in leading the response to this tragedy.

Memorial service details will be shared once available. In honor of Kara's memory, the UW-Whitewater flag will be flown at half-staff on Tuesday.