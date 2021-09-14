Isolated strong storms possible in Chicago area and Northwest Indiana Tuesday afternoon and evening

Strong isolated storms are possible in the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana on Tuesday afternoon and into the early evening.

The National Weather Service the area most likely to see storms will be along and southeast of I-55. The storms are expected between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. There is the possibility of strong, damaging winds. Hail is also possible.

Cooler, more seasonal weather is expected on Wednesday. Temperatures will trend back upwards into the weekend:

Wednesday: High 75, Low 60

Thursday High 80, Low 65

Friday: High 84, Low 68

Saturday: High 82, Low 68

Sunday: High 87, Low 70

The average high in the Chicago area this time of year is in the 70's.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO WEATHER APP