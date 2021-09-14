Isolated strong storms possible in Chicago area and Northwest Indiana Tuesday afternoon and evening
CHICAGO - Strong isolated storms are possible in the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana on Tuesday afternoon and into the early evening.
The National Weather Service the area most likely to see storms will be along and southeast of I-55. The storms are expected between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. There is the possibility of strong, damaging winds. Hail is also possible.
Cooler, more seasonal weather is expected on Wednesday. Temperatures will trend back upwards into the weekend:
- Wednesday: High 75, Low 60
- Thursday High 80, Low 65
- Friday: High 84, Low 68
- Saturday: High 82, Low 68
- Sunday: High 87, Low 70
The average high in the Chicago area this time of year is in the 70's.
Advertisement