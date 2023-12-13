Israel-Hamas War: Crowds gathered at Chicago City Council meeting to demand cease-fire

Crowds started lining up well before the start of the City Council meeting on Wednesday.

The crowd of well over 100 people was getting upset with the police as they tried to get inside. Many were there to get their voices heard about the Israel-Hamas War.

The U.S. Palestinian Community Network in Chicago said they partnered with several Chicago alderpeople, Chicago Progressive Staffers, Muslims for Just Futures, and others who held a press conference at City Hall to call on the entire City Council to support a ceasefire resolution.

There are past issues with large, unsettled crowds, so stricter rules were implemented, and more police officers were brought in today.

Some Palestinian youth leaders say they are working tirelessly to make sure the city hears their demands.

Mayor Johnson asked the crowd to support quietly, or they would be forced to leave.

This was one of the last full City Council meetings before recess for the year.

Johnson plans to hold a news conference after the meeting.