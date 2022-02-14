Israeli Consul General Yinam Cohen visits Chicago after recent hate crimes

The Israeli Consul General for the Midwest visited Chicago on Monday to support businesses and religious leaders who have been the recent target of hate crimes in West Rogers Park.

Consul General Yinam Cohen said worldwide attacks on Jews were the highest they have ever been last year. Cohen joined Alderman Debra Silverstein and visited five Jewish institutions including F.R.E.E. Synagogue, Tel Aviv Bakery, Kol Tuv Bakery, Yeshiva Kesser Yonah, and Congregation Bnei Reuven.

In late January, these five Jewish institutions were targets of various forms of hate crimes. Cohen commended the Chicago Police Department for working with the Jewish community and providing support.

"More needs to be done in terms of education against anti-Semitism and against any form of hate crimes. There needs to be zero tolerance for anti-Semitism and hate crimes. This is a message that needs to go through," he said of preventing future attacks.

The man accused of vandalizing a synagogue and a Jewish girls' school has been charged with hate crimes.