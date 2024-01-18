It's poppin! Garrett Popcorn offers deal for customers to celebrate National Popcorn Day

You can enjoy some of Chicago's best popcorn at a discounted price to celebrate National Popcorn Day.

Garrett Popcorn Shops is also celebrating its 75th year and is giving customers $1.75 small popcorn bags in-shop from now through Sunday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The offer is only good for Garrett's signature recipes, which include buttery, cheesecorn, caramelcrisp or Garrett Mix.

There's a limit of one discounted bag per transaction, the popcorn shop says.

If you're not able to visit a Garrett Popcorn Shop in-person, customers can also get a 15% discount online on Garrett's website.