'Jack in the Box' returning to Chicago area after nearly 5 decades: report

After nearly five decades, the West Coast fast-food chain Jack in the Box is making a comeback in the Chicago area.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the restaurant, known for its burgers and mini tacos, will open eight new locations next year, primarily in the suburbs.

The new locations will include Naperville, Lake in the Hills, Tinley Park, and one near Midway Airport. This expansion marks the beginning of a larger plan, as the company’s CEO aims to open up to 125 stores in the area in the near future.

The exact opening dates for the new locations have not yet been announced, and the company says some of the openings may not occur until 2026.