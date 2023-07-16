Jada Moore case: Grandfather and wife charged with child abuse murder of little girl

article

A grandfather and his wife are charged with the child abuse murder of a little girl in suburban Chicago.

Park Forest Police said they were called to a home on Osage Street just before 11 p.m. on Friday by Klent Elwoods, 62.

There, they found Jada Moore, 5, unresponsive. She was rushed to Franciscan Olympia Fields Hospital and then Comer Children's Hospital, where she died the next morning.

Park Forest Police said Elwoods and his wife, Lisa Jones, 57, both admitted physically abusing Jada.

Police said Jada showed signs of being abused recently and also had signs of previous abuse.

Elwoods and Jones are charged with first degree murder. They are scheduled to be in court in Markham on Monday.