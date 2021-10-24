Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from MON 11:09 AM CDT until WED 9:35 PM CDT, Jasper County
20
River Flood Warning
from MON 11:30 AM CDT until THU 6:16 AM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:27 AM CDT until WED 5:01 AM CDT, Kankakee County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:38 PM CDT until WED 11:18 AM CDT, Grundy County, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
from MON 6:41 PM CDT until TUE 8:31 PM CDT, Grundy County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:36 AM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Cook County
River Flood Warning
from MON 11:54 PM CDT until THU 2:43 AM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:20 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:00 PM CDT, Cook County, Lake County
Wind Advisory
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, McHenry County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County
Wind Advisory
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
River Flood Watch
from TUE 7:00 AM CDT until THU 3:24 AM CDT, Newton County
River Flood Watch
from TUE 9:30 PM CDT until THU 10:26 PM CDT, Newton County
River Flood Advisory
is in effect, Lake County, Newton County
River Flood Watch
from MON 10:00 PM CDT until WED 2:00 PM CDT, Kankakee County
Wind Advisory
until MON 3:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County
River Flood Advisory
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, DuPage County, Will County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County, Kenosha County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
until MON 11:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Porter County

Jake Cefolia disappearance: Remains found at suburban forest preserve identified as missing United executive

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
DuPage County
FOX 32 Chicago

Human remains found in forest preserve may be connected to missing United executive

Human remains were found at a DuPage County forest preserve Friday, and it is unknown at this time if the remains are those of missing United Airlines executive Jake Cefolia.

DuPAGE CO. - Human remains found at a DuPage County forest preserve have been identified as missing United Airlines executive Jake Cefolia.

The DuPage County coroner confirmed the identity of the remains Sunday afternoon.

A cause and manner of death have not been determined, the coroner said.

A Forensic Odonatologist examined dental records, which led to the positive identification.

The remains were found south of the youth-group campground at Waterfall Glen on Friday by contractors working at the preserve.

At the time of discovery, officials said they could not be visually identified.

Cefolia, 50, was last seen at an Elmhurst gas station on the morning of Aug. 7, 2020.

His ex-wife called 911 the following afternoon, which was the same day Cefolia's car was found at the forest preserve.

Through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, FOX 32 learned in August that investigators have searched Waterfall Glen at least 10 times since Cefolia disappeared. 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The most recent search took place April 1. There have been several other searches of the Des Plaines River and the perimeter of Argonne Laboratory. 

Over the last year, Investigators have been trying to determine if Cefolia voluntarily "went off the grid" or if there was foul play involved in his disappearance.