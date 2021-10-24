Jake Cefolia disappearance: Remains found at suburban forest preserve identified as missing United executive

Human remains found at a DuPage County forest preserve have been identified as missing United Airlines executive Jake Cefolia.

The DuPage County coroner confirmed the identity of the remains Sunday afternoon.

A cause and manner of death have not been determined, the coroner said.

A Forensic Odonatologist examined dental records, which led to the positive identification.

The remains were found south of the youth-group campground at Waterfall Glen on Friday by contractors working at the preserve.

At the time of discovery, officials said they could not be visually identified.

Cefolia, 50, was last seen at an Elmhurst gas station on the morning of Aug. 7, 2020.

His ex-wife called 911 the following afternoon, which was the same day Cefolia's car was found at the forest preserve.

Through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, FOX 32 learned in August that investigators have searched Waterfall Glen at least 10 times since Cefolia disappeared.

The most recent search took place April 1. There have been several other searches of the Des Plaines River and the perimeter of Argonne Laboratory.

Over the last year, Investigators have been trying to determine if Cefolia voluntarily "went off the grid" or if there was foul play involved in his disappearance.