Jake Johnson talks about writing and directing his first movie 'Self-Reliance'

Known best for starring in FOX’s hit comedy series "New Girl," Chicagoan Jake Johnson is now writing and directing his first feature film.

"Self Reliance" starts streaming on Hulu this week and marks Johnson’s directorial debut – and he sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton about growing up in Chicago and the impact it had on the actor he’s become.

"The John Hughes of the world, those are just what I thought movies were. When I thought movie stars, I thought Bill Murray."

Johnson added "For me, the Chicago type is what I thought all movies were. It’s the center of the country – and if the country is the body, Chicago’s the heart."

