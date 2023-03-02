Ja'Mal Green makes first comments since failed bid for Chicago mayor

Ja'Mal Green made his first public comments following his failed bid for the mayor's office.

Green garnered just two percent of votes.

In a tweet posted Thursday afternoon, Green wrote:

"These last two days, I've been resting after a long campaign. I know everyone has been asking me who I'm going to endorse for Mayor of Chicago. Honestly, it's a hard question."

Green says he has spoken with both Vallas and Johnson since the election but disagrees with both candidates on the key issues.

He concluded a series of tweets saying his endorsement would rest on "who can take care of the whole city."