Ja'Mal Green makes first comments since failed bid for Chicago mayor

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Illinois Politics
Ja'Mal Green not ready to endorse candidate in Chicago mayoral race

CHICAGO - Ja'Mal Green made his first public comments following his failed bid for the mayor's office.

Green garnered just two percent of votes.

In a tweet posted Thursday afternoon, Green wrote: 

"These last two days, I've been resting after a long campaign. I know everyone has been asking me who I'm going to endorse for Mayor of Chicago. Honestly, it's a hard question." 

Green says he has spoken with both Vallas and Johnson since the election but disagrees with both candidates on the key issues.

He concluded a series of tweets saying his endorsement would rest on "who can take care of the whole city."