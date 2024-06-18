Jamba celebrates National Smoothie Day with $1 smoothies
CHICAGO - Jamba will be offering $1 smoothies in honor of National Smoothie Day on Friday, June 21.
Customers can buy one small 16-ounce Mango-a-Go-Go or Strawberry Whirl smoothie for just $1 from 3 to 6 p.m.
The promotion is available at participating locations nationwide. Here are a few locations in Chicago:
- 500 West Madison Street
- 875 North Michigan Avenue
- Chicago Union Station food court
- Chicago O’Hare International Airport
The offer is only available in stores while supplies last. For more information, visit their website.