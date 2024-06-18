Jamba celebrates National Smoothie Day with $1 smoothies

Jamba will be offering $1 smoothies in honor of National Smoothie Day on Friday, June 21.

Customers can buy one small 16-ounce Mango-a-Go-Go or Strawberry Whirl smoothie for just $1 from 3 to 6 p.m.

The promotion is available at participating locations nationwide. Here are a few locations in Chicago:

500 West Madison Street

875 North Michigan Avenue

Chicago Union Station food court

Chicago O’Hare International Airport