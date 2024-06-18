Expand / Collapse search

Jamba celebrates National Smoothie Day with $1 smoothies

By Faith Lee
Published  June 18, 2024 11:45am CDT
Food and Drink
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Jamba will be offering $1 smoothies in honor of National Smoothie Day on Friday, June 21.  

Customers can buy one small 16-ounce Mango-a-Go-Go or Strawberry Whirl smoothie for just $1 from 3 to 6 p.m. 

The promotion is available at participating locations nationwide. Here are a few locations in Chicago:  

  • 500 West Madison Street
  • 875 North Michigan Avenue
  • Chicago Union Station food court
  • Chicago O’Hare International Airport

The offer is only available in stores while supplies last. For more information, visit their website.  