17 Chicago restaurants and chefs named semifinalists for 2024 James Beard Awards

Seventeen Chicago restaurants and chefs have been announced as semifinalists for the 2024 James Beard Awards.

Among the notable nominations are The Duck Inn for Outstanding Restaurant, John Shields and Karen Urie Shields of Smyth for Outstanding Chef, and Atelier for Best New Restaurant.

Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation, congratulated all the semifinalists, stating, "This is always an exhilarating moment as we kick off the Awards cycle and recognize the outstanding achievements of individuals and teams across the country."

The finalists will be revealed on April 3, with the winners announced during a ceremony on June 10 at the Lyric Opera.

The James Beard Awards celebrate excellence in the culinary and food media industries. The full list of 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards Semifinalists can be found HERE.