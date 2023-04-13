Chicago firefighter funeral: Lt. Jan Tchoryk to be laid to rest

A Chicago firefighter who died responding to a fire in Chicago's Gold Coast last week will be laid to rest after his funeral ceremony Thursday.

CFD Lt. Jan Tchoryk, 55, died on April 5 in the line of duty after suffering a heart attack while fighting a fire in the high-rise building.

His funeral will be held Thursday morning in Chicago.

At about 8 a.m. on April 5, a massive fire broke out on the 27th floor of a condo building near Division and DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast.

Because the elevators weren't working, firefighters had to carry their gear up a stairwell. That's when Tchoryk collapsed on the 11th floor.

"A mayday was called for help," said Chicago Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt. "The crews started treating him right away by doing CPR on the scene and got him back to the lobby where they continued."

Paramedics rushed Tchoryk to Northwestern Memorial, but he couldn’t be revived.

According to the Cook County medical examiner's office, CFD Lt. Jan Tchoryk, 55, died of hypertensive-arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Tchoryk had been a Chicago firefighter since 1997 and worked out of Tower 10 on Division.

Tchoryk was the second Chicago firefighter to die in the line of duty this week.

Another veteran Chicago firefighter, 49-year-old Jermaine Pelt, was killed while battling a fire on the city’s Far South Side a day prior to Tchoryk's death.