Janelle Monáe and Grace Jones bring bold Pride Month energy to Ravinia

The Brief Janelle Monáe and Grace Jones are set to perform together Saturday at Ravinia during Pride Month. Both artists are known for pushing boundaries in music, fashion, and LGBTQ+ advocacy. The summer season opens Friday with Heart, with more big-name acts to follow.



Ravinia’s summer concert season is kicking off with a powerful blend of artistry, activism, and star power, as Janelle Monáe and Grace Jones headline the festival’s first Pride Month weekend.

What we know:

The two icons — known for their genre-defying music and fierce presence in fashion, film, and LGBTQ+ advocacy — will take the stage Saturday night in Highland Park. Tickets for the show are still available.

Monáe described the joint performance as "a moment of celebration of life, of the weird, the odd, the sensual, the sexy."

"Both of us are going to have our own interpretation of what freedom looks like and feels like," she said.

The artist added that the show is more than a concert — it’s a space for people to feel seen.

"My hope is that people watching and people who come see themselves reflected — and who they love."

What's next:

Before Saturday’s celebration, Ravinia officially kicks off its 2025 season Friday night with rock legends Heart. Gates open at 5 p.m.

The rest of the summer lineup is stacked with musical heavyweights, including The Black Crowes, The Roots, Al Green, Nas, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Cynthia Erivo.

You can find the full schedule at Ravinia.org.